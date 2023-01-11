Rugby resident held at knifepoint in their own home after armed burglars broke into their house at night

The robbers stole jewellery including a necklace and a pendant with a distinct design

A Rugby resident was held at knifepoint in their own home after armed burglars broke into their home at night.

The two robbers forced their way into the house in David Road and threatened the occupant with a knife.

The men left with jewellery including a necklace and a pendant with a distinct design.

The terrifying burglary happened at around 11.25pm on Saturday January 7.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett from Rugby CID said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this crime, and we would like to speak with anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has any relevant CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“I fully recognise the alarm this incident will have caused to local residents, and I can assure them a full investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

