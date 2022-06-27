Rugby to be have own police command centre, but no plans to reopen custody suite, commissioner explains

Rugby Police Station.

But he confirmed that only two of these will have cell blocks with no plans to reopen a refurbished one in Rugby.

Philip Seccombe was speaking at the latest Warwickshire police and crime panel [Jun 23], explaining some of the changes taking place under the ‘Empower’ transformation programme which aims to introduce new technology benefits while carrying out an operational review.

He told the meeting: “The one big structural change is that at the moment, Warwickshire Police is run as a central force with central resource dispatched to various parts of the county.

“The Empower programme is going to create three separate commands of the North, the South and the East [Rugby]. There will be a chief inspector in command of all the local policing assets within that area and one of his main jobs will be to engage with communities.

“I think that is a really good thing to do.

“It is a huge programme but will be in place by the end of this financial year. It is cost neutral but will reprioritise some of those areas that are of concern to our communities.”

Panel member Cllr Derek Poole, from Rugby Borough Council, said the decision of the three centres had come as a surprise.

He told the meeting: “I was amazed when the officer from Rugby told us about North, South and East. I was further amazed when I was told there were cell blocks in the North and South and yet in Rugby, where the police have spent £1m over the last few years modernising the custody suite.

“Our officers have to take their prisoners to Nuneaton. There is the cost of fuel, officers’ time, wear and tear on the cars - and yet the chief constable is adamant that she will not open the Rugby cell block.”