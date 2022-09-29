Rugby woman arrested after drugs raid on house in town
Officers seized suspected cocaine, weighing scales and a mobile phone from the property
A woman has been arrested after a drugs raid on a house in Rugby.
Police broke into the property in Prior Park Road yesterday (Wednesday) and CID detectives from Rugby Police Station seized suspected cocaine, weighing scales and a mobile phone.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 204 of 28 September 2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.