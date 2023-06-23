Register
Rugby woman arrested for allegedly being drunk while in charge of a young child in town centre

She was spotted by a PCSO
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:18 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:18 BST

A woman was arrested for being drunk in Rugby town centre while in charge of a young child.

A Warwickshire Police PCSO spotted a group of drinkers in the town centre at about 3pm on Wednesday (June 21) and noticed one of them had kids with them.

Warwickshire Police said: "The PCSO quickly realised there was a problem and, with the help of some nearby PCs, the woman was breathalysed.

A woman was arrested for being drunk in Rugby town centre while in charge of a young child.A woman was arrested for being drunk in Rugby town centre while in charge of a young child.
"She was then promptly arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a child under seven."