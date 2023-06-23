Rugby woman arrested for allegedly being drunk while in charge of a young child in town centre

A woman was arrested for being drunk in Rugby town centre while in charge of a young child.

A Warwickshire Police PCSO spotted a group of drinkers in the town centre at about 3pm on Wednesday (June 21) and noticed one of them had kids with them.

Warwickshire Police said: "The PCSO quickly realised there was a problem and, with the help of some nearby PCs, the woman was breathalysed.

