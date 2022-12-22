Rugby woman given suspended prison sentence and ordered to do unpaid work after she was caught dealing heroin

A Rugby woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to complete unpaid work after being caught dealing heroin.

In October 2020, Rugby detectives were on undercover patrol when they spotted a suspected drugs deal on Argyle Street.

They detained two people and one of them, the suspected ‘customer’, was found in possession of heroin.

The dealer - 53-year-old Nicola Hurt of Oxford Street, Rugby - was found in possession of cash.

Hurt was arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs and when her home was searched officers discovered around £680 worth of heroin.

And at Warwick Crown Count, Hurt was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Detective Constable Gary Hammond said: “Drugs like heroin bring misery, poverty and crime wherever they go.”

“We conduct round-the-clock patrols in Rugby, as well as frequent raids – and we will continue to do this until every last person attempting to profit from other people’s misery is held accountable.”

Anyone with information on drug dealing can call 101 or visit Warwickshire.police.uk/report.

