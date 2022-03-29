Rugby woman questioned over claims she stole £7,000 while shopping for vulnerable woman during the pandemic

A young Rugby woman has been questioned by police over claims that she stole thousands of pounds while shopping for a vulnerable elderly woman during the pandemic.

She is one of two people from the town who police are talking about two separate alleged fraud claims.

This is part of ongoing fraud investigations by Warwickshire Police, who have questioned a total of eight people across the county over the past few days.

In the incident involving the vulnerable woman, a 21-year-old woman from Rugby was questioned under caution following a report a woman in her 70s had been conned out of more than £7,000.

This investigation began after a report that someone doing shopping for the woman during the pandemic had made more than 370 unauthorised transactions on her bank card.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man from Rugby was voluntarily interviewed under caution after a man was conned out of more than £5,000 as part of an online scam.

The other incident in the county are as follows:

- A 28-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, both from the Stratford area, were questioned under caution about their alleged role in a fraud where two people are reported to have taken out a loan for more than £1,000 in someone else’s name.

- A 24-year-old woman from Leamington was questioned under caution after a woman reported she had been conned out of £350 after paying for a tablet online that was never delivered to her.

- A 29-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with an allegation that someone took payment for two motorbikes and failed to deliver them last year. He was later bailed while enquiries continue.

- A 33-year-old man from Exhall was arrested after it is alleged he fraudulently invoiced clients of the Nuneaton based company he worked for.

- A 29-year-old woman from Bedworth was questioned under caution following a report that someone had fraudulently spent more than £800 on the victim’s credit card.