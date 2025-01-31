Rural police make appeal after tools stolen from van in Old Milverton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police have made an appeal for witnesses after tools were stolen from a van in Old Milverton, near Leamington, this week.

The incident took place in Range Meadow Close between 10pm on Monday January 27 and 7.30am on Tuesday January 28.

The tools were stolen from a grey Ford Custom van which was parked outside a house.

The police have said: “Did you see/hear anything?

"Do you have CCTV or digital footage?

“If you have information relating to the above offence, please call/email Warwick Rural East SNT on the below details and quote crime reference 23/3859/25.

"Alternatively call Crimsestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team can be called on 01926 684471 or emailed at [email protected]