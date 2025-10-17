Scam calls claiming to be Warwickshire Police officer were 'spoofing' a district council phone number

Some residents in Warwickshire have been receiving scam phone calls, where the caller was claiming to be a police officer.

Warwickshire Police were made aware of the calls on Thursday October 16 and said the caller was attempting to get people’s online usernames and passwords for various sites.

The number that was used to make the call is also one registered to Warwick District Council.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “The calls are reportedly coming from 01926 450000. It's believed those behind this are 'spoofing' a Warwickshire landline number.

“The caller is claiming to be a PC Andy Lawson. There is no such officer working for us.

“They are then reportedly citing false incident numbers, claiming they're involved in an investigation and asking for usernames and passwords to various online services.

“We're investigating this. In the meantime, please remember: we will never ask you to give sensitive information - like logins and passwords - over the phone.

"If you are in any doubt at all as to the legitimacy of the caller - hang up immediately and call us directly on 101. Any genuine police officer will have no issue at all with you doing that.”

Anyone who receives any calls like this are urged to hang up and call 101.

Responding to the warning issued by the police last night, a spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “This is our switchboard number, but it goes without saying we would never ask you to provide personal or sensitive information over the phone, such as login details or passwords.”

Warwick District Council have been contacted this morning (Friday October 17) for a further statement.