Schoolgirl, 12, injured after hit-and-run in Kenilworth – hunt is on to find driver
Police believe the car was red or burgundy
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 12-year-old schoolgirl has been injured after a hit-and-run in Kenilworth.
Emergency services said the girl was left with minor injuries to her head and leg.
Police believe the car was red or burgundy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Witnesses are being urged to come forward following the collision in Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, at about 3.40pm on Wednesday (October 18).
A spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the incident are underway and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision.
"Drivers with dashcam are also asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.
"Anyone with information should go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 168 of 19 October 2023."