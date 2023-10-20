Police believe the car was red or burgundy

A 12-year-old schoolgirl has been injured after a hit-and-run in Kenilworth.

Emergency services said the girl was left with minor injuries to her head and leg.

Police believe the car was red or burgundy.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following the collision in Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, at about 3.40pm on Wednesday (October 18).

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the incident are underway and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision.

"Drivers with dashcam are also asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.