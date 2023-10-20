Register
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Schoolgirl, 12, injured after hit-and-run in Kenilworth – hunt is on to find driver

Police believe the car was red or burgundy
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST
A 12-year-old schoolgirl has been injured after a hit-and-run in Kenilworth.

Emergency services said the girl was left with minor injuries to her head and leg.

Police believe the car was red or burgundy.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following the collision in Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, at about 3.40pm on Wednesday (October 18).
A spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the incident are underway and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision.

"Drivers with dashcam are also asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information should go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 168 of 19 October 2023."