Schoolgirl and two boys arrested on suspicion of murder after Nuneaton dog walker dies

A schoolgirl and two boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a Nuneaton dog walker.

It is thought John Hackett, 36, was attacked while he walked in Snowhill Recreation Ground in Hartshill on Tuesday evening.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the altercation or who may have video or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Warwickshire emergency services were rushed to John's home at 8am the following day, where he is understood to have lived with and cared for his mother. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three 15-year-olds, who were arrested on Wednesday, remain in police custody.

Warwickshire Police Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “We would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Though we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider public, residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for their reassurance.

"We are aware there is footage circulating of the altercation on social media and we would ask people not to share it while we continue our ongoing investigation to work out the circumstances behind this man's death.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time."