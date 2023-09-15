Search is on to find crime-busting 'Mary Poppins' who helped Rugby police with arrest

“We could well believe Mary Poppins flew in to lend a hand – but of course the reality is that a member of public has done something very brave”

Police are searching for a mystery ‘umbrella woman’ who bravely helped with an arrest in Rugby yesterday (Thursday).

At around 2.30pm on the afternoon of Thursday, September 14, Rugby BID’s CCTV team spotted a male in the town centre who officers wished to speak with in connection with obscene graffiti.

The BID team guided the PCs to the exact location via radio, but when the male was detained he ran off at great speed.

Are you the mystery umbrella woman?

Two officers and a Rugby Bid ranger gave chase, but the male was particularly quick.

The chase rounded onto the footpath on Regent Street but the male reached a chokepoint between a van making a delivery and the florist.

Running at near full pace, he then attempted to squeeze through the gap - but a woman stepped in the way and, with the assistance of her umbrella, blocked his exit.

Undeterred by the suspect’s efforts to negotiate around her, she then took hold of him and a brought his escape to a swift conclusion.

This gave officers and the town ranger chance to catch up and the male was promptly arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Rugby Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said: “Since the first days of modern policing in the 1800s there is a proud tradition of ordinary citizens stepping up to lend a hand to Bobbies.

“We have a great community in Rugby and this continues to happen.

“But I have to say, in 28 years of policing, I have never known something quite like this happen.

“We could well believe Mary Poppins flew in to lend a hand – but of course the reality is that a member of public has done something very brave.

“We would now very much like to find out who this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious woman is so we can personally thank her.

“I’d also like to find out what brand that umbrella was, because by all accounts it was very well put together.

“We’re not going to give a description as we’re quite sure this woman and her friends/family will know what she did yesterday.

“Are you this woman, or do you know who she is? Please get in touch with us by emailing [email protected] "