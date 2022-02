An uninsured driver had their car seized by police in Warwick - after they drew the police's attention by driving while on the phone. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

Officer stopped the Mercedes in Greville Road for using his phone at the wheel.

But further checks revealed that the driver had no tax on the vehicle since September 2021 and the driver had no insurance.