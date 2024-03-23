Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here's a few of the many vehicles police have seized in Warwickshire this week.

The Silver Toyota was stopped on the A46.

The driver was unable to produce any insurance so the vehicle was seized.

Some of the vehicles seized in Warwickshire this week.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle was not exactly in a roadworthy condition and a PG9 prohibition was issued for various defects including the load security.

“The silver Corsa was seen driving at speed in the early hours and stopped. On speaking with the driver he had no licence. Another PG9 prohibition issued for a loose battery and tyre with cord exposed, driver reported for the offences.”

The Peugeot was abandoned on a petrol station forecourt when the driver made off after seeing the marked police vehicle. It also had false plates.