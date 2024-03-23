Seized: Police get tough on illegal vehicles on Warwickshire roads
Here's a few of the many vehicles police have seized in Warwickshire this week.
The Silver Toyota was stopped on the A46.
The driver was unable to produce any insurance so the vehicle was seized.
A police spokesman said: “The vehicle was not exactly in a roadworthy condition and a PG9 prohibition was issued for various defects including the load security.
“The silver Corsa was seen driving at speed in the early hours and stopped. On speaking with the driver he had no licence. Another PG9 prohibition issued for a loose battery and tyre with cord exposed, driver reported for the offences.”
The Peugeot was abandoned on a petrol station forecourt when the driver made off after seeing the marked police vehicle. It also had false plates.
Police added: “Shame the driver filled the vehicle with a full tank of fuel first – but he did pay for that at least.”