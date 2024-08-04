Seized! Police take action to get illegal motorbike and two vehicles off Rugby's roads

A motorbike and two vehicles have been seized by police in Rugby.

Having received several complaints concerning an abandoned motorbike chained to a lamp-post in New Bilton, Rugby Town West SNT Officers were able to have the motorbike successfully seized.

They had to saw the metal chain off to access the bike before they took it away.

Following on from this, Rugby Town West SNT Officers seized a further two vehicles for expiration of tax.