Seized! Police take action to get illegal motorbike and two vehicles off Rugby's roads

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 12:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A motorbike and two vehicles have been seized by police in Rugby.

Having received several complaints concerning an abandoned motorbike chained to a lamp-post in New Bilton, Rugby Town West SNT Officers were able to have the motorbike successfully seized.

They had to saw the metal chain off to access the bike before they took it away.

Following on from this, Rugby Town West SNT Officers seized a further two vehicles for expiration of tax.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice