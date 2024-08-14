Seized! Uninsured Golf driver in Southam had wrong licence to be on UK roads

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Aug 2024, 09:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police seized this Golf GTI in Southam last night (Tuesday).

Checks showed the driver was uninsured and did not possess the correct driving licence to drive in the UK.

An Operational Policing Units spokesman said: “One positive, our marked Volvo now has some new stickers our fleet manager will be proud of.”