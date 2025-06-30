Selfish overtaking driver in Leamington is set to get a nasty surprise in the post
And they are not the only ones - the same officer also saw another driver talking on the phone while driving.
Both driver will now receive notices in the post.
The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team officer who spotted the drivers described the driving as 'horrendous'.
Police said the overtaking driver was "overtaking traffic before the brow of a hill with opposing traffic coming towards them and then go into a right turn only lane and persisted to cut up all other traffic and go straight ahead, narrowly avoiding two possible road traffic collisions".
They added: "This driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.
"You might not always see us, we’re not always in marked police vehicles, but we see you.”