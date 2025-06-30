Selfish overtaking driver in Leamington is set to get a nasty surprise in the post

A selfish driver who nearly caused two crashes in Leamington with dangerous overtakes can now expect a police notice in the post, after they were spotted by an off-duty officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they are not the only ones - the same officer also saw another driver talking on the phone while driving.

Both driver will now receive notices in the post.

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team officer who spotted the drivers described the driving as 'horrendous'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two poor drivers were caught by an off-duty officer.

Police said the overtaking driver was "overtaking traffic before the brow of a hill with opposing traffic coming towards them and then go into a right turn only lane and persisted to cut up all other traffic and go straight ahead, narrowly avoiding two possible road traffic collisions".

They added: "This driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

"You might not always see us, we’re not always in marked police vehicles, but we see you.”

"Operation Spotlight starts in July for a month-long operation targeting fatal four driving offences: seatbelt, mobile phones, drink/drug driving and speeding.

"Don't be one of the drivers that gets prosecuted."