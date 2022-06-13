Sentimental jewellery stolen from car in Wellesbourne - have you seen these rings?

The stolen rings. Photo issued by Warwickshire Police

The rings were taken from a vehicle in the village last Friday (June 10).

Officers say a red Ford Fiesta was parked up in Kineton Road when someone is understood to have removed a rucksack from the back of the vehicle between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

The rucksack contained a purse with bank cards and the rings.

The unique trio of rings are made up of a plain gold wedding band, a gold engagement ring with one diamond and a gold eternity ring with three diamonds.

Officers are asking for the public’s help to reunite the victim with her rings, which interlink together and are of huge sentimental value to the victim as they were a gift from her husband.