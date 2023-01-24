Serial child sex offender from Leamington sent back to jail after sending explicit messages to girl, 13

A serial child sex offender from Leamington has been jailed again after sending explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl - just months after being released from prison.
Over several days in November, Alan Stringer sent messages and photos of himself to the social media profile of a 13-year-old girl. He eventually suggested they meet to have sex.
Officers from Warwickshire Police Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team were alerted to the behaviour and raided his house.
Stringer was only released from prison in July 2022 having served a prison sentence for similar offences and was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order designed to prevent his offending.
In interview Stringer admitted the offences and to breaching the order.
Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (January 20) 66-year-old Stringer, of Shuckburgh Grove, Leamington, was jailed for four years and three months after pleading guilty to two counts of breaching his sexual harm prevention order, one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of sexual activity with a child and one count of attempting to engage a child in sexual communication.
Detective Constable Adam James from Warwickshire Police said: “The social media account Stringer was communicating with quite clearly stated the owner was a 13-year-old girl yet he continued to send explicit messages to it over several days.
“His grooming behaviour was disgusting and despicable, and we know the kind of damage people like Stringer can cause. The fact we are able to identify this type of behaviour and bring offenders to justice should serve as a warning to others.”