Serial shoplifter from Rugby is now behind bars
and live on Freeview channel 276
A serial shoplifter from Rugby has been jailed after a police investigation showed repeated crimes in the town.
Thomas Potts, of Technology Drive, was sentenced on Wednesday (February 21) at Warwick Crown Court to 22 months’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to three theft offences.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 35-year-old was serving a suspended sentence at the time having been convicted of theft, drug and driving offences in October 2023.
Police uncovered Potts’ offending as part of ongoing efforts to work with businesses to tackle offences in their shops.
Enquiries showed Potts had stolen meat products from a shop in The Green on October 31 and toiletry gift sets from a shop at Junction One on December 17.
When police went to his house to arrest him on January 23, he returned with a bag of meat he had just stolen from a shop in Elliot’s Field Retail Park.
Advertisement
Advertisement
PC Danny Boxx from Warwickshire Police said: “This latest result alongside other recent convictions demonstrates shoplifting is a crime we will investigate and can result in a prison sentence for persistent offenders.
“Hopefully shopworkers are taking confidence from the action we are taking to tackle this problem. We will continue to work closely with businesses to catch offenders and offer crime prevention advice to prevent offending.”
Do you have a story, picture or feature idea for the Rugby Advertiser and Warwickshire World? Email [email protected] or [email protected]