Serial thief jailed for stealing bikes, deodorant and non-alcoholic spirits from Leamington town centre

A serial thief has been jailed for stealing bikes, deodorant and non-alcoholic spirits from Leamington town centre over a five-week period.

Trevor Myles, of Charlotte Street, Leamington pleaded guilty to four thefts and was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge. He was also convicted of failing to appear in court.

The 42-year-old was caught out after he was spotted by town centre CCTV operators. They contact Warwickshire Police and officers were able to arrest him.

Myles’s crime spree started on February 10 when he stole a pedal cycle from Livery Street after cutting the lock.

Then on 19 February 19 he stole five bottles of non-alcoholic spirits from a shop in The Parade which he then sold.

On March 13 he stole deodorant from a shop in The Priors.

Later the same day he stole another pedal cycle from Warwick Street after cutting the lock.

CCTV operators contacted police when they spotted Myles stealing the bike from Warwick Street. Officers attended and arrested him in Clement Street.

CCTV footage linked him to the other incidents.

PC Nicola Stubbs, who led the investigation, said: “These types of thefts have a big impact on our local communities. Thanks to the quick thinking of CCTV operators we were able to act quickly to apprehend Myles and secure this conviction.

“This sentence should give a clear message to criminals wishing to commit this type of crime that we are looking out for you and we will take action.”

Councillor Judy Falp, portfolio holder for health an community protection, said: “We’re pleased to have played an important role in the detection of this crime and the quick apprehension of the individual.

"Our operators tracked his movements and kept in contact with the police throughout, and provided further CCTV evidence to support the conviction.