Seriously injured driver may never fully recover after Warwickshire drink driver crashed head-on into her car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver is still recovering from numerous operations after a Warwickshire drink driver crashed head-on into her car.

The victim is continuing to receive ongoing treatment for her injuries and it is not yet known whether she will make a full recovery.

This is all because Joanna Harbourne from Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone, drifted into oncoming traffic while being more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old has been jailed for 30 months and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 41 months after appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday June 14.

Joanna Harbourne has been jailed for 30 months and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 41 months after appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday June 14.

She was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge and will be required to pass an extended test of competence before she can drive again.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

The incident happened during the day on Friday May 26, 2023, when Harbourne was driving her black Renault Clio on Atherstone Road, Coleshill, and drifted into oncoming traffic colliding head on with the driver of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the other driver, who was going about her day to day business, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by ambulance for assessment and treatment.

She remained at the hospital for some time, having numerous operations. She is continuing to receive ongoing treatment for her injuries and it is not yet known whether she will make a full recovery.

Tests following the collision revealed that Harbourne had 192 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of her blood which is over twice the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Speaking after the sentence PC Keil Hetherington said: “The selfish act of Joanna Harbourne in drinking and driving that day changed the course of an innocent person’s life, forever. This is totally unacceptable. She now has a criminal record and we hope some time in prison will give her time to reflect on what she has done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to reassure the public that we take drink driving extremely seriously and will stop at nothing to get a successful prosecution.

“Our advice is, if you’re driving, please don’t drink any alcohol at all. Please plan ahead if you are going out and book a taxi, go out within walking distance of home or agree a nominated driver beforehand.”