Seven people from Leamington and Warwick have been jailed for their part in an organised crime group who trafficked drugs into Warwickshire.

In total, 21 members - covering a patch from Merseyside to Warwickshire, West Midlands Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire - were jailed for a combined total of 165 years and seven months.

Throughout the five-year investigation by Warwickshire Police's Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) officers seized drugs with a street value of £1.3million and £10,000 in cash as well as 15 firearms and associated ammunition. In summing up, the judge estimated the gang transported 60kg of class A drugs during the period investigated.

The seven people from Leamington and Warwick were all jailed in November 2022 but police have released the information now as the final defendant (who was found not guilty) appeared in court last week.

In total, 21 members - covering a patch from Merseyside to Warwickshire, West Midlands Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire - were jailed for a combined total of 165 years and seven months. Here are photos 18 of the gang, supplied by Warwickshire Police.

The seven were:

- Tony Wilshire, 30, previously of Kingsley Road, Leamington was jailed of nine years after pleading guilty to supplying controlled drugs.

- Oliver Bailey, 31, formerly of Landor Road, Warwick was jailed for nine years and nine months having pleaded guilty to supplying drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs.

- Lewis Mowat, 30, previously of Rugby Road, Leamington was jailed for eight years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply drugs.

- Manjinder Jaiya, 27, previously of Rinill Close, Leamington was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs.

- Warren Brown, 25, formerly of Mason Avenue, Leamington was jailed for three years and 10 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs.

- Alay Kifle, 27, previously of Waterton Way, Leamington was jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs.

- Bradley Cooke, 26, of Shrubland Street, Leamington was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs.

- A man from Leamington, who has not been named, was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply drugs. This is currently subject to appeal.

Christopher Reeve from Rugby was head of the gang and he orchestrated the supply from Liverpool and the Bickerstaffe area. When he was not available, his partner Sarah Reeve would step in to run the operation.

Garvey Thompson, who despite being in prison, illegally obtained a phone to control the drug supply line into Warwickshire. There was also evidence he had planned for drugs to be delivered into the prison by drone.

The investigation proved Christopher Reeve and Garvey Thompson were orchestrating this line between October 2017-September 2018.

The policing operation hit the gang at every level, from the Christopher Reeve, Thompson and accomplice David Burdett at the top of the chain right down to street dealers.

On August 3 2018, Sarah Reeve and Mowat set off from Liverpool with 3kg of high-purity cocaine in their car. Officers uncovered CCTV of them stopping for breakfast at McDonalds and passing through the M6 toll road.

Officers stopped the car on the A5 near Rugby, seizing the drugs and arresting Sarah Reeve and Mowat. A seized phone showed Christopher Reeve had orchestrated the delivery and Sarah Reeve and Mowat both had full knowledge of the operation.

The longest sentence went to Christopher Reeve who was jailed for 17 years.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey from Warwickshire Police said: “This was a long and complex investigation that has helped to bring down a major drug supply network worth millions of pounds.

“We took out criminals at every level of this sophisticated operation; from the top man, Christopher Reeve, to the runners who were doing his dirty work on the streets.