Several vehicles taken off our roads in Warwickshire this weekend - including minibus with broken handbrake

Several vehicles were taken off our roads in Warwickshire this weekend - including a minibus with a broken handbrake.

The Ford Transit minibus was cloned on false number plates to hide document offences and was stopped on the M40 Warwick Services southbound.

"We also found the handbrake was defective with the cable snapped," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.

In a separate incident, one of the police's dog handlers spotted and intercepted a BMW 320D on Kenilworth Road near the University of Warwick.

"The vehicle was reported stolen after the driver stopped paying finance payments and then refused to hand the vehicle back to the finance company. We recovered the vehicle from the scene," added the OPU unit.

Five other drivers were reported to the court and had their vehicles seized: