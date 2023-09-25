Several vehicles taken off our roads in Warwickshire this weekend - including minibus with broken handbrake
Several vehicles were taken off our roads in Warwickshire this weekend - including a minibus with a broken handbrake.
The Ford Transit minibus was cloned on false number plates to hide document offences and was stopped on the M40 Warwick Services southbound.
"We also found the handbrake was defective with the cable snapped," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.
In a separate incident, one of the police's dog handlers spotted and intercepted a BMW 320D on Kenilworth Road near the University of Warwick.
"The vehicle was reported stolen after the driver stopped paying finance payments and then refused to hand the vehicle back to the finance company. We recovered the vehicle from the scene," added the OPU unit.
Five other drivers were reported to the court and had their vehicles seized:
- A Vauxhall Vivaro was stopped on the A45 near Brandon. The driver had no insurance and the vehicle MOT expired on August 30, 2023.
- A Hyundai I10 was stopped on the A444 near the CBS Arena. The driver had nInsurance and a provisional licence.
- A Toyota Land cruiser was stopped on the M40. The driver had no insurance.
- A BMW X2 was also stopped on the M40. The driver had no insurance and a provisional licence
- A Renault Clio was stopped on Moorlands Avenue, Kenilworth. The driver had no insurance.