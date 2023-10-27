He sent a series of explicit messages and had indecent images on his computer and mobile phone

A sex offender from Warwickshire who groomed girls online has been jailed.

David Fulleylove, aged 56, of Weddington Road in Nuneaton, admitted sending to inappropriate messages girls as young as 12 and possessing indecent images.

In court on October 25, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison for multiple charges involving attempts to elicit sexual activity with children online.

He is also required to pay a victim surcharge of £190, has been given a 15-year sexual harm prevention order preventing him from accessing the internet without police permission and oversight, and will be required to register with police indefinitely in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Fulleylove was arrested following a series of conversations he had online under the pseudonym “Dangermouse69” with a girl he believed to be 12 years old.

Over the course of the conversations, which took place on a popular online chat forum, Fulleylove was informed of the age of the other participant on multiple occasions, to which he responded “mmm nice” and “I like young girls”.

He also exposed himself on camera, asking whether she liked it, and sent a series of explicit messages requesting that the girl performed sex acts on herself and send him “nawty” pictures.

On Fulleylove’s arrest at his home, a number of digital devices were seized, including mobile phones and a computer.

Searches of these devices uncovered four category C indecent images, although Fulleylove said he believed himself to be in possession of a few category B indecent images or videos during his interview.

An explanation of the categorisation of indecent images of children can be found on the Crown Prosecution Service website here: www.cps.gov.uk/legal-guidance/indecent-and-prohibited-images-children

Following the arrest, Fulleylove made the comment “you’ll find s**t on there, silly s**t which I shouldn’t have done”.

Fulleylove admitted to talking to many underage girls online, using a variety of different forums and apps, using usernames such as “Popeyeuk” and “Ghostuk”.

He asked for and received an illicit photo of a 14-year-old girl during one conversation and sent pictures of his genitals to other children online, as well as requesting to meet up with another 12-year-old girl.

Fulleylove was found guilty of attempting to incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity (one count of penetration and one count of non-penetration), four counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and one count of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Detective Sergeant David Moorman from the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team said “Fulleylove was a persistent online threat to children in Warwickshire, and we’re glad we put a stop to him.

“For the next 15 years, he’s not going to be able to touch an electronic device without us breathing down his neck, and for the rest of his life he’s going to be registered as a sex offender – both of these things will put serious restrictions on the harm he can cause.