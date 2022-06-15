Sexual assault in Leamington: Police believe this man might be able help with their investigation

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Leamington have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries.

At around 2.30am on Saturday June 4 a teenage woman was sexually assaulted as she walked along Tachbrook Road.

An investigation into the incident in ongoing and officers have released the CCTV images of a man who might have information that could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 53 of 4 June 2022.