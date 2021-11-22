Shocking footage shows the danger binmen in south Warwickshire face from impatient drivers

This shocking footage shows the danger that binmen in south Warwickshire face from impatient drivers.

This latest incident was recorded by Stratford-on-Avon District Council and shows a driver mounting the pavement to get around the refuse vehicle, instead of waiting – which not only puts the lives of refuse crews at risk, but also those of pedestrians.

All collection vehicles in Stratford District are fitted with 360o video camera and have regularly recorded poor, dangerous and aggressive driving and all incidents are reported to the police.

A still from the video which shows a driver mounting the pavement to get around the refuse vehicle - and nearly hitting a worker.

As well as video recording, crews also wear high visibility shirts informing people that they are being recorded, in the hope drivers will heed the warning as they approach or navigate around collection vehicles and crews on their rounds.

Cllr Ian Shenton, climate change portfolio holder, said: “We collect over five million bins a year and collection routes have been designed to minimise disruption to residents as much as possible. The vast majority of drivers recognise that collections only take a few moments, and it is unfair and even reckless for inconsiderate drivers to put crews and other road users in danger.

“This footage recorded from the cameras is shocking, as it shows a driver putting their own impatience above the safety of our refuse crews and other pedestrians and potentially putting lives at risk.”

Drivers approaching collection vehicles are advised to slow down, stay back and look out for crew members - overtaking only if it is safe to do so.