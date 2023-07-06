Shooting in Warwickshire: Police believe these women have vital information

Officers are asking for the two women – or anyone who knows them – to contact them as soon as possible

Officers have released an image of two women who they believe could have vital information following a shooting in Bedworth.

Five arrests have already been made following the incident, which occurred at around 8.15pm on June 26, in the area of Dark Lane and Smercote Close.

A victim was shot when he was with two other males – before being found a short time later in Smorrall Lane with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Five have been arrested so far, with the latest being a 21-year-old man who was arrested in Croydon.

All have been released on police bail.

Officers are now asking for the two women – or anyone who knows them – to contact them as soon as possible.

DI Collette O’Keefe said: “The women pictured were walking on Smercote Close shortly after the shooting and we believe they may have information that could be vital to our investigation.

“This was a terrible incident that has shocked the community and I would urge them to get in touch as soon as possible.