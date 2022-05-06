Shop worker attacked after confronting shoplifter in Leamington

A shop worker was attacked after they confronted a shoplifter in Leamington.

Officers were called to a shop in Old Warwick Road yesterday (Thursday May 5) evening after receiving reports that an attack on a member of staff.

Police have charged a man with theft and assault following the incident.

Daniel Leech, 33, of Avenue Road, Leamington was arrested and has since been charged with the offences.

Leech will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on July 1.

In a separate incident, a man has been charged following an incident on the Parade in Leamington yesterday (May 5).

Karl Bell, of no fixed abode has been charged with three public order offences and one offence of causing a danger to road users.

He will appear in court tomorrow morning (Saturday).