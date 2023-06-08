Shop worker punched in the face by shoplifter after confronting him outside shop in Long Itchington

Register
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST

A shop worker was punched in the face by a shoplifter after he confronted the thief outside the shop.

The offender grabbed cigarettes and tobacco from the till - but when the member of staff challenged him in the car park and asked him to return the goods, the thief attacked him.

The incident happened in Church Lane, Long Itchington around 5.15pm on Monday June 5 and police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers said the shop worker suffered facial injuries.

The offender, who is described as white, of average build, in his late 30s/early 40s, and around 6ft tall, was wearing a blue polo top, navy blue jeans and black shoes.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we'd encourage anyone with information or who was in the area at the time to contact us quoting incident 323 of 5 June."

"There is CCTV footage of the offender and we're working to identify him. If we're not successful, we may consider releasing it."