He went into a shop multiple times over a three-month period

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who spat in an officer’s face while in custody and pushed a shop assistant into a table as he tried to steal alcohol has been jailed for 45 weeks.

Paul Mott, of Grange Close, Warwick went into a shop on the Parade in Leamington multiple times over a three-month period between July and September - taking alcohol each time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said on one occasion, as he tried to leave without paying, a store worker challenged him and he pushed him towards a table.

Paul Mott has been jailed for 45 weeks. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

The 28-year-old was arrested and brought into police custody, but when they were carrying out routine observations, he spat through the hole in the door at an officer.

He was subsequently charged with:

14 counts of thefts from a store

One count of attempted theft from a store

One count of assault by beating

One count of assault by beating an emergency worker

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on November 22, Mott pleaded guilty to all 17 offences and was jailed for 45 weeks. He was also ordered to pay compensation.

Leamington and Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Trent McMurray said: “Mott has repeatedly targeted this shop in Leamington over a three-month period and has caused them to suffer financial loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He is a prolific and persistent offender who has shown desperation in assaulting those who challenge him.

“Whether it’s a member of the public or one of our officers, it’s never acceptable to assault someone else and I am delighted he’s now in jail.