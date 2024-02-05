Shoplifter jailed for series of offences in Leamington shops over 12 days
A shoplifter has been jailed for a series of offences in Leamington over 12 days.
Gareth Haywood, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Coventry Magistrates’ Court to three counts of theft and one count of attempted theft on Friday (February 2). The 55-year-old was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.
Haywood’s shoplifting offences started on January 20 when he stole four jars of Manuka honey from a shop in the Parade.
He then went on to steal more than £80 worth of food from a shop in Radford Road in incidents on January 25 and January 30.
On February 1, officers were out looking for another shoplifter when they happened to spot Haywood stealing from the same shop in Radford Road and arrested him.
Sergeant Ben James-Pemberton said: “We know the detrimental impact it has on businesses and the knock-on costs to members of the public. It also upsetting for staff.”