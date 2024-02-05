Shoplifter jailed for series of offences in Leamington shops over 12 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter has been jailed for a series of offences in Leamington over 12 days.

Gareth Haywood, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Coventry Magistrates’ Court to three counts of theft and one count of attempted theft on Friday (February 2). The 55-year-old was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haywood’s shoplifting offences started on January 20 when he stole four jars of Manuka honey from a shop in the Parade.

Gareth Haywood

He then went on to steal more than £80 worth of food from a shop in Radford Road in incidents on January 25 and January 30.

On February 1, officers were out looking for another shoplifter when they happened to spot Haywood stealing from the same shop in Radford Road and arrested him.