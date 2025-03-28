Shoplifter sent back to jail after targeting more shops in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shoplifter who targeted shops in Leamington has been jailed once again.

Paul Mott from Leamington has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for shoplifting.

He pleaded guilty to eight thefts, which Warwickshire Police said took place on October 3 last year and on March 18 and March 23 this year at shops at the Leamington Shopping Park and on The Parade.

Mott was also convicted of refusing to provide a sample in connection with the Drug Testing on Arrest (DToA) programme.

The Parade in Leamington. Photo by Morris Troughton-Hume

In 2023, Mott pleaded was jailed for 45 weeks for shoplifting.

PC Joseph Cook, from the Business Crime Team, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, it impacts on businesses and the wider community and can lead into further criminality.

"We will not tolerate this and will continue to work with local businesses to tackle the problem.”

If anyone has any information regarding a crime they should call 101 or report it via: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/