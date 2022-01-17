Shot fired in Nuneaton - and silver Mercedes could be a big clue for police

Officers were called to reports of the firearm being discharged in Queen Elizabeth Road – between the junctions with Edinburgh Way and Damselfly Court – around 8.30pm yesterday, Sunday.

A silver Mercedes could be a big clue as police investigate a shot being fired in Nuneaton.

Nobody was injured but detectives from Nuneaton CID are leading the investigation and are keen for any witnesses or anyone else with information to get in touch.

The suspect was reported to be driving a silver Mercedes coupe-style car.

DS Paul Sartoris said: "This is an extremely concerning incident and we have launched an investigation to establish exactly what has taken place. A search of the area is ongoing which will help us establish whether this was a legitimate firearm or not.

"It is important we hear from any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage from the time of the incident."