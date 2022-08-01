Shotgun fired at front door during terrifying attack in Kenilworth

Police are appealing for information

A shotgun was fired at a front door in Kenilworth during terrifying attack.

Officers are appealing for information and any dashcam footage residents may have following an incident in Kenilworth last week.

At around 8.40pm on Thursday (July 28), some damage was caused to the front door of a property on Dalehouse Lane.

Officers believe that the damage caused to the door was caused by a shotgun.

As well as appealing for witnesses, officers are also keen to identify a red car, which was near the area at the time of the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Ch Insp Sutherland Lane from Warwickshire Police said: “This is a concerning incident for all involved, but thankfully there were no injuries.

“I would like to reassure the residents of Kenilworth that this would appear to be an isolated incident, and a number of enquiries are being carried out. Additional police resources have been deployed to the area.

“As part of the investigation, we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area, or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage of a red car near this road at this time.

“Any information can be given by calling 101, quoting incident number 370 of July 28.”