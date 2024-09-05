Six illegal vehicles seized as foot patrol pays off for police in Rugby
Police in Rugby have seized six illegal vehicles after a foot patrol of the town on Monday.
A further 26 vehicle offences have been reported.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “There are some people in our good town who appear to be under the impression that tax, insurance and MOT is just a suggestion.
"Your neighbourhood Bobbies hate to be the bearers of bad news - but unfortunately we really do have to insist that if you're using or parking a vehicle the roads you need to make sure it's legal.
“We'd also like to suggest that it's incredibly obnoxious to dump untaxed cars outside other people's homes. We suspect we've left a few residents quite happy!”