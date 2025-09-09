Six men arrested after vehicles with 'suspicious number plates' stopped in the Rugby area

Six men have been arrested after officers stopped two vehicles with 'suspicious number plates' in the Rugby area.

Just before 1am on September 9 officers spotted a Vauxhall Astra and Renault van, which they said had suspicious number plates.

Both vehicles were in the Rugby area.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “The Renault van was found parked near HGVs on Castle Mound Way and one of our unmarked cars began monitoring it as we tracked a second car – the Vauxhall – on the motorway network.

“Working together we used three cars to box in the Astra, bringing it to a stop, officers in Rugby surrounded the Renault van.”

Four men in the Vauxhall Astra and two men in the Renault van were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.

Warwickshire Police said they all remain in custody at this time.

Both vehicles have been seized while the investigations continue.