Six people arrested and drugs seized in connection with suspected County Lines operations in Leamington

Six people were arrested and drugs were seized in connection with suspected a County Lines operations in Leamington.

The arrests were made as part of a joint operation carried out by the Warwickshire Police County Lines Disruption Team and Serious Organised Crime Unit, last Wednesday (October 20).

Heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were uncovered during the execution of drug warrants at two properties, one in the centre of Birmingham and the other in Dudley.

Mobile phones were also seized.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs; two from Tipton aged 19, a 52-year-old from Dudley, a 23-year-old from Smethwick, a 19-year-old from West Bromwich and a 36-year-old from Leamington.

They were later released on bail while investigations continue.

Detective Sergeant Sean Whittaker said “Warwickshire officers have been successful in causing major disruption to County Lines operations running from Birmingham to Leamington.

“We are determined to stamp out the scourge of County Lines within our communities and will continue to act swiftly and decisively on all credible intelligence received.

“The community can play their part by coming forward to report suspicions of people or premises that may be associated with drug operations. Please call us on 101 or report online via the Warwickshire Police website.

"Reports can also be made completely anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

A 32 year-old-man from Dudley was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident.