Six people arrested for alleged drug offences in Leamington

Six people have been arrested for alleged drugs offences in Leamington today (Friday October 15).

A around 12.30pm officers from the County Lines Disruption Team spotted a car believed to be linked to county lines drug dealing stop in Beauchamp Road close to known drug users.

The front seat passenger got out of the vehicle and was stopped and searched by officers who seized suspected heroin, crack cocaine, digital scales and cash.

Crime news

A 56-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Just over an hour later another car believed to be linked to drug dealing was identified by officers from the county lines team in Rushmore Street.

They stopped it and seized suspected heroin and crack cocaine following a search.

A 25-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and a 24-year-old woman from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The woman has been released under investigation and the man remains in custody after being charged with possession with intent to supply of Heroin and crack cocaine.

He is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today.

The vehicle was also seized after being driven without insurance and a licence.

An hour later, officers from the Operational Policing Unit (OPU) stopped a car in Southway.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Coventry, was detained at the scene and the passenger, a 23-year-old man from Coventry, was detained following a short foot chase.

Suspected class A drugs and cash were also seized and both were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Both remain in custody.

In the morning, officers seized cannabis and a knuckleduster after they responded to reports of a disturbance in Wackrill Drive.

A 29-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon, assault, theft and criminal damage.

He remains in custody.

Det Insp Rich Brown from Warwickshire Police said: “We are taking action every day to tackle drug crime in Warwickshire and it should serve as a clear warning to people involved in these offences that you should always be looking over your shoulder.”

Anyone with information which could help police with their ongoing enquiries can call 101.