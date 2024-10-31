So-called 'green protester' allegedly deflated tyres of vehicles in Leamington - and filled valves with lentils

A so-called 'green protester' has been arrested after allegedly deflating the tyres of 4x4s, SUVs, and electric cars in Leamington - and then putting lentils in the tyre valves.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notes were left on the vehicles with messages explaining how the acts of criminal damage were undertaken for environmental purposes.

The incidents all happened between October 13 and October 28. Police said the tyre valves were in most cases found to be filled with lentils, preventing them from being reinflated.

In total, 11 victims have been identified so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notes were left on the vehicles with messages explaining how the acts of criminal damage were undertaken for environmental purposes.

After an investigation, a suspect was identified by officers from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).

Following this, a 22-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of interfering with motor vehicles.

PC Graham Martin of Leamington SNT said: “Interfering with motor vehicles can be expensive for the owners to repair damage caused.

“Not only that, but the damage could lead to injuries if the car is driven off without being properly checked.

“We hope that any culprits are left feeling deflated after today.”