So-called 'green protester' allegedly deflated tyres of vehicles in Leamington - and filled valves with lentils
Notes were left on the vehicles with messages explaining how the acts of criminal damage were undertaken for environmental purposes.
The incidents all happened between October 13 and October 28. Police said the tyre valves were in most cases found to be filled with lentils, preventing them from being reinflated.
In total, 11 victims have been identified so far.
After an investigation, a suspect was identified by officers from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).
Following this, a 22-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of interfering with motor vehicles.
PC Graham Martin of Leamington SNT said: “Interfering with motor vehicles can be expensive for the owners to repair damage caused.
“Not only that, but the damage could lead to injuries if the car is driven off without being properly checked.
“We hope that any culprits are left feeling deflated after today.”