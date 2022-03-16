South Warwickshire dog owner fined for not controlling their dog - which led to the death of a sheep

A dog owner has been fined in court for not controlling their dog - which led to the death of a sheep.

A dog owner has been fined in court for not controlling their dog - which led to the death of a sheep.

The person, who has not been named by Warwickshire Police, was convicted of allowing dog(s) to worry livestock and was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge, a collection order and to pay compensation and fines amounting to £544.73.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in in the Shipston On Stour area of south Warwickshire in August last year.

Two large dogs escaped from their insecure garden into a nearby farmer's field which contained 300 ewes.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Rural Crime Team (WRCT), who investigated the case, said: "When the farmer arrived he was met by utter chaos as the two dog were in the act of chasing all the sheep around the field, knocking them over and attacking them indiscriminately.

"Quick action was taken by the farmer to secure the two loose dogs, who were clearly not under any sort of owner control.

"During this incident one of the ewes, despite the best efforts of the farmer and immediate medical treatment, died from shock of being chased by the dogs.

"WRCT officers arrived on scene shortly after and took possession of the two dogs and set about locating the owner."

The owner of the dogs was later interviewed for the offence of sheep worrying and they fully admitted the offence.

With lambing season being in full swing the WRCT want to reiterate the following advice to dog owners in relation to livestock:

- Always ensure your dog is under control in an area where there are livestock or wild animals.

- Be vigilant during lambing season and always keep your dogs on a lead and avoid any fields with livestock where possible

- If you are letting your dog off the lead be confident that there are no livestock nearby and that you have sufficient methods to recall your dog in circumstances where they run off, if you're in any doubt DON'T let the dog off the lead.

- If your dogs has access to outdoor space, at home, unaccompanied, check all fences and boundaries are secure.

A spokesperson added; "Ultimately a landowner by law (as a last resort for protecting their livestock) is able to shoot a dog which they believe is in the process of worrying sheep or livestock. Police must be notified within 48 hours if this course of action is taken.

"However we know that no land owner or farmer wants to be put in that difficult position.