South Warwickshire driver refers to ‘medieval rights’ in attempt to avoid speeding conviction

A south Warwickshire tried to use ‘medieval rights and customs’ in attempt to avoid a speeding conviction.

A south Warwickshire tried to use ‘medieval rights and customs’ in attempt to avoid a speeding conviction.

But unsurprisingly his bizarre actions did not work in court - and his stunt has cost him a heavy fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Edward Thomas from Banbury Road, Stratford, was fined £660, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £264 victim surcharge amounting to over £1,000 at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on June 8, for failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver when required in relation to a speeding offence.

A south Warwickshire tried to use ‘medieval rights and customs’ in attempt to avoid a speeding conviction.

The 28-year-old man's vehicle was caught driving at 58mph in a 50mph limit through temporary road works on December 30, 2022.

Warwickshire Police said: "He received a Notice of Intended Prosecution requiring him to confirm the identity of the driver. However instead of doing this, he decided to send numerous documents quoting medieval laws and customs, and demands for millions of pounds, in an attempt to avoid his legal obligation."

Inspector Dave Valente said “Let me be clear, all drivers on UK roads are subject to the statutory requirements of the Road Traffic Act. This includes driving licences, vehicles being MOT’d, insured and taxed. It also means complying with the speed limit, and the consequences of failing to do so. Drivers who respond with extensive demands based on ancient medieval customs, will not evade prosecution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our aim is to make our roads safer for everyone and that includes ensuring drivers comply with the speed limit. We would much prefer to educate and change behaviour first, and for drivers to attend a speed awareness course where eligible – you can do one every 3 years if the excess speed is within a threshold– but this driver gave us no choice and the case was sent to court.

“It is really sad that this driver is required to pay over £1,000 in various court costs, and received six points on his licence, when he was eligible for a speed awareness course outcome instead.”

“Unfortunately this is not a one-off case. We have noticed an increase in those who quote this type of material, to avoid the consequence of a speeding offence.