South Warwickshire man charged with multiple sex offences

A man in south Warwickshire has been remanded into police custody after being charged with multiple sex offences.

Warwickshire Police confirmed that they arrested Oliver Biddlestone, 37, of St. Peter’s Road, Kineton, on Thursday morning (November 4) at his place of work in Kineton.

He was later charged with multiple offences, which included breaching a sexual harm prevention order, failing to comply with notification requirement of being on the sex offenders register and making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child.

