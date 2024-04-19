South Warwickshire man jailed after his XL Bully dog attacked another dogwalker near Gaydon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man whose XL Bully dog attacked another dog walker near Gaydon has been jailed for a year.

Sean Thomas Peplow, aged 35, of Bishops Itchington, was imprisoned at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (April 17) for the attack that happened on November 13, 2022. He had pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The victim – a man in his 40s – was walking his dogs in fields near junction 12 of the M40 when the attack happened. He reported three or four dogs coming out of the darkness to attack his dogs.

As the victim tried to intervene, he was bitten on the hand which caused serious tendon damage that required surgery.

Several minutes later Peplow arrived at the scene and attempted to get control of his dogs.

One of the victim's dogs also had to be put down due to its injuries.

The following day Warwickshire Police was contacted by Peplow’s solicitor to say he agreed to be interviewed about the incident. He handed over the XL Bully but refused to provide any information on the other dogs reported to have been involved. Throughout the police interview he refused to comment.

The courts also ordered this dog to be destroyed.

PC Irwin from Warwickshire Police said: “I would like to thank the victim for supporting this investigation and prosecution. He was left with a very serious injury, and I hope he can take some comfort from this outcome.

“Despite the severity of the attack, Peplow made very little effort to cooperate with our investigation. In sentencing him the judge noted his lack of engagement and cooperation with police, and his attempts to minimise his culpability.

“I’d urge anyone with information in respect to dangerous dogs to report this to police so we can take the appropriate action.