South Warwickshire villagers offered reassurance following 'armed response personnel' patrols of Kineton and nearby villages

Residents living near MOD Kineton and nearby villages have been reassured that there is no change to the threat level following reports of armed police patrols in the area.

Warwickshire Police alerted residents on Sunday (August 31) that armed response teams would be conducting patrols in the area as an extension of normal patrol areas.

The announcement caused some concern amongst villagers; however, the police have assured people that the patrols are routine.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We’d like to reassure residents that we have routinely worked with our partners at MOD Kineton for many years and have recently renewed an agreement with them regarding a routine operating procedure.

“The recent change is purely procedural. There has been no alteration to the MOD’s security operations or patrol frequency.

“Residents may simply notice a different team conducting the same routine patrols that have always taken place. Importantly, we would like to reassure residents there is no change to the threat or risk level in the area.”