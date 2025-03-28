Southam man, 22, arrested in connection with double fatal crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old man from Southam has been arrested in connection with a double fatal crash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking about the collision on the M40 in Oxfordshire, police officers said: "At around 10.41pm on Monday, a grey BMW 340i was driving on the M40, southbound between junction 9 and junction 8A.

"It was then involved in a collision, where the road bends near Shabbington, into the northbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The BMW is believed to be stolen from the Oxfordshire area and two men, who sustained serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment, have been arrested."

Police are appealing for information.

A 22-year-old man from Southam and a 19-year-old man from Evesham have been arrested each on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and burglary.

Police have today (Friday) named Jan Szeder as one of the men who died in the crash. Officers said a 20-year-old man from Wisbech also died.

The family of Jan Szeder, 34, of Evesham, have released the following statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We are sad to announce the death of Jan Szeder on Monday 24 March as a result of a road traffic incident in Oxfordshire.

“As a family we will miss him greatly and he leaves two children who he was devoted to and we wish to thank everyone for their kind words and sympathy at this difficult time.”

“We would appreciate to be left alone to grieve in peace at this difficult time.”

Lead investigator Richard Thorpe, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families of the men who sadly died in this collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward.

“We are also appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, to please get in contact.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250144124.”