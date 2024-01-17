Southam police launch witness appeal after attempted burglary in Napton

Descriptions of the two men have been released by officers

Police in Southam have launched a witness appeal after an attempted burglary in Napton this week.

The incident happened on Monday (January 15) at around midnight where two people were seen attempting to break into a property in Hillside Croft.

Officers said both suspects are believed to be white men, early 20s and that one of the men was wearing a black North Face gilet and the other was wearing a grey Nike hoodie and man bag.

Officers said nothing was taken from the property as they could not get in.

If anyone has any information about the incident that could help officers with the investigation, they can contact the Force online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by call 101.

When getting in touch people should quote incident ref: WK-20240115-0074