Southam woman among seven people arrested over car park assault

A woman from Southam is among seven people arrested over an assault in a car park.

At around 11.20am on Tuesday, April 29, a group of people approached the occupants of a silver Peugeot 308 in Upper Mounts car park, off Victoria Street in Northampton.

An 'altercation' happened in which a woman and two men were injured, with minor damage caused to the car.

Seven people arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident have been released on conditional bail, with enquiries continuing. They are: a 21-year-old woman from Southam; a 22-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman both from Daventry; and a 44-year-old man, 21-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, all from Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

Anyone with information about the incident, including dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Please quote the reference number 25000245307 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.