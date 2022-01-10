Spate of assaults on police officers in Leamington, Whitnash and Nuneaton

Three people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers in separate incidents over the weekend.

An officer reported being kicked in the back of the leg after he had arrested a suspect following a report of a disturbance in Sutton Drive, Whitnash, in the early hours of Saturday morning. A 25-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, assaulting an emergency worker, assault, criminal damage and possession of class A drugs. He was later bailed while enquiries continue.

In the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, morning an officer suffered face injuries after being punched by a suspect as he detained him following a report of a disturbance in Newdegate Street, Nuneaton. A 25-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two men and an emergency worker. He was later bailed while enquiries continue.