“Speed determines the severity of crashes and injuries": 16 drivers disqualified after appearing at Leamington Magistrates

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
All 16 drivers who appeared at Leamington Magistrates Court last week have been disqualified for their actions.

They were in court last week for speeding, despite already accumulating points on their licence.

Hannah Smith, Police Led Prosecutor said “These drivers had plenty of opportunity to change their driving behaviour. Instead they chose to ignore all their opportunities and continued totting up points on their driving licences.

“Whilst we will always choose to educate drivers who speed first, these drivers have found out that repeat offenders may find themselves going straight to court where the consequences are far more significant.

All 16 drivers were banned.

“Speed determines the severity of crashes and injuries. For everyone’s safety on our roads, we need drivers to make the decision themselves to always drive safely within the limit at an appropriate speed for the conditions.”

