Speeding drink driver tells police 'I haven't killed anyone - you're jobsworths!' as he is caught in south Warwickshire

A speeding drink driver yelled 'it's not like I've killed anyone - you're jobsworths!' after he was is caught by police in south Warwickshire.
Officers spotted a Land Rover Defender driving along the Banbury Road near Stratford well in excess of the speed limit.
Concerned it might be a recently stolen vehicle, officers from Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team (RCT) caught up with the car and stopped it.
The RCT said: "It's never a good sign when the driver pretty much falls out of the vehicle, before proceeding to remonstrate with officers about how much of a "jobsworth" we all are, and how he hadn't "killed anyone".
"Unsurprisingly, the male (58-year-old man from Solihull) failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested and taken to Nuneaton Police station."
The male spent the night in one of our luxurious cells, before being charged for drink driving this morning.