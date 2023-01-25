Speeding drink driver tells police 'I haven't killed anyone - you're jobsworths!' as he is caught in south Warwickshire

"It's never a good sign when the driver pretty much falls out of the vehicle”

A speeding drink driver yelled 'it's not like I've killed anyone - you're jobsworths!' after he was is caught by police in south Warwickshire.

Officers spotted a Land Rover Defender driving along the Banbury Road near Stratford well in excess of the speed limit.

Concerned it might be a recently stolen vehicle, officers from Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team (RCT) caught up with the car and stopped it.

The RCT said: "It's never a good sign when the driver pretty much falls out of the vehicle, before proceeding to remonstrate with officers about how much of a "jobsworth" we all are, and how he hadn't "killed anyone".

"Unsurprisingly, the male (58-year-old man from Solihull) failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested and taken to Nuneaton Police station."

